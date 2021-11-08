4 hours ago

The case involving the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has been adjourned to November 16, 2021.

This is because the legislator is out of the country on parliamentary duties.

The case was called at the Kaneshie District Court on Monday, November 8, 2021, but had to be held in chambers and was presided over by Magistrate Oheneba Kuffuor.

The charge of the state was led by prosecutor ASP Sylvester Asare.

During the session, it came to the fore that the Ghana Police Service had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on the matter.

The Madina NDC constituency secretary, Abdul-Razak Hussien who spoke to journalists after the court hearing, expressed optimism that the matter will soon be put to rest.

He said the entire constituency stands in solidary with the legislator.

“We are all here in solidary and support with the MP. We stand with him and rightly, as the lawyer said, the matter was called and when they went into chambers, the lawyers made it clear that they received a letter from Parliament that Sosu is on parliamentary duties outside the country. The court has also agreed in principle. So by 16th November, he will be touching down, so they are hoping that by that time, he will be in, then the case can go on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDC constituency executive said they’ve already started seeing some positive results from the demonstration, for which reason Francis-Xavier Sosu is being dragged to court.

According to him, the contractor of some portions of the road they demonstrated over, has reported to site and has begun work.

