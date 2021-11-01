3 hours ago

The Madina MP’s police guard has been interdicted by the Police Service on allegations of misconduct.

Police in a statement, said the police guard, Inspector Daniel Agbavor, “is alleged to have recklessly driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, October 25, 2021, in the Madina Constituency, directly endangering the lives of two Senior Officers and other civilians.”

The Parliamentary Protection Unit has assigned a new guard to Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Madina MP.

The October 25 over bad roads has been the source of controversy after attempts by the police service to invite the Madina MP for interrogation after it claimed unlawful acts took place during the protest.

Some of the protestors blocked roads and burnt tyres during the protest.

Police have said three people have been interrogated on this matter, and it has tried to invite the Madina MP.

Parliament has, however, declined to release him to the police to assist with investigations.

Mr. Sosu has said police maltreated him and tried to arrest him on the day of the protest.

This led him to file a formal complaint in Parliament accusing two police commanding officers of contempt of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred the complaint against the two police personnel to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The officers cited in Mr. Sosu’s complaint were ACP Isaac Kojo Asante, the Greater Accra Regional Operations Commander, and ACP Eric Winful, the Adentan Divisional Commander.

Source: citifmonline.com