Ghana's largest telecommunications network MTN Ghana has donated Christmas humpers for Babies born on Xmas day at the upper west regional hospital.

The breif ceremony, led by Seth Owusu Nyamekye on behalf of the CEO and MTNers, saw lucky children and their mothers recieving sizeable packages from the country's largest telecommunications network in a surprise visit.

Fourteen lucky women at the regional hospital recieved the package led set of bouncing triplets born on Xmas day.

MTN Ghana earned reputation across the country for their philanthropic projects and corporate social responsibilities under education, health human empowerment.

Excited recipients of the Humpers urged MTN Ghana to extend helping hand to the regional facility with ultra mordern health gadgets and beds to ease congestion at the labour ward.

Tertiary Manager Momo Upper West , Mr Seth Owusu Nyamekye, pledged his firm's quest to bridge gaps within the society heading into the new year.