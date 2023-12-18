6 hours ago

Yahaya Mohammed showcased his goal-scoring prowess as Accra Lions mounted a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Nsoatreman FC at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Monday.

The match got off to an electrifying start as Kwabena Adu Meider found the net for Nsoatreman FC just 10 seconds into the game, capitalizing on a pass from Abdul Manaf Umar to give the visitors an early lead.

Despite the setback, Accra Lions regrouped and launched a spirited comeback in the second half. Yahaya Mohammed emerged as the hero for the home team, scoring two crucial goals to secure the three points.

In the 74th minute, Yahaya Mohammed leveled the score with a powerful header from Dominic Nsobila's well-placed cross.

Buoyed by the equalizer, Accra Lions continued to press for victory.

The decisive moment came in the 81st minute when Yahaya Mohammed, known for his clinical finishing, dribbled past two defenders in the box and unleashed a left-footed strike into the net.

His goal sealed the comeback and secured a vital win for Accra Lions.

With this impressive victory, Accra Lions climbed to the 9th spot in the league standings with 19 points. On the other hand,

Nsoatreman FC dropped to the 5th position with 24 points.

Accra Lions will look to build on this momentum in their next fixture against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams, while Nsoatreman FC prepares for a challenging encounter against league leaders Aduana FC.