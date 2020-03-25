2 hours ago

Aduana Star's striker Yahaya Mohammed says he misses the beautiful game with barely two weeks suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Premier League was temporarily halted on the 15th March 2020 after the government placed a ban on public gatherings, Sporting activities due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yahaya Mohammed leads the goal king race with 12 goals so far in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season and took to his twitter handle to make his frustrations known.

It remains unclear when the Ghana Premier League season will resume with the COVID-19 cases being recording in the reaching alarming levels.

As of Wednesday 25th March 2020, Ghana had recorded 53 cases of the lethal coronavirus with two deaths so far.

