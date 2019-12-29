8 minutes ago

Aduana Stars' ever green striker Yahaya Mohammed was the toast of the fans at Dormaa as he grabbed a hat trick to propel the Ogya boys to the summit of the Ghana Premier League season.

The former Kotoko striker opened the floodgates in the 14th minute when he connected beautifully after the initial header was cleared by Inter Allies after a corner kick.

Four minutes later, the dozing Inter Allies defence was punished after Yahaya Mohammed who was a thorn in the flesh of the Eleven is to one back line added his second of the day.

The striker was not finished yet as he got his hat trick in the 72nd minute to become the first player to score a hat trick in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Aduana Stars won by four goals to nil as left back Justice Anane climbed off the bench to nod home the fourth goal of the game.