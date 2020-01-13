10 minutes ago

The Gambia has warned its ousted leader Yahya Jammeh not to try to return home from his exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Mr Jammeh's safety couldn't be guaranteed if he did return without permission, a government spokesman told the BBC.

A spokesman for Mr Jammeh's party said he could arrive back at any time.

The Gambia's neighbours forced Mr Jammeh into exile in Equatorial Guinea after he refused to accept his defeat in elections in December 2016.

Having seized power in a coup in the popular tourist destination in 1994, he went on to hold regular elections but was later accused of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detention.

These have been aired over the past year at public hearings of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) set up by his successor, President Adama Barrow.

Mr Jammeh has refused to co-operate with the commission.

Where is Yahya Jammeh?

Mr Jammeh has expressed his desire to return to his country.

But as far as anyone knows, he remains in Equatorial Guinea, some 3,000 km (1,900 miles) from The Gambia.

The interim leader of Mr Jammeh's party, Ousman Rambo Jatta, refused to say exactly when the ousted leader would arrive in The Gambia.

"He is on his way... He can be here any time," he told the BBC's Focus on Africa programme.