Yakubu on target as Qingdao held to draw in Chinese Super League

Male soccer player in a bright yellow jersey pointing to the team crest with a 'GOAL!!!' background banner, celebrating a goal.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 26, 2026

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu continued his fine start to the season with a crucial goal for Qingdao West Coast in their Chinese Super League encounter, though his side were ultimately forced to settle for a draw.

Yakubu broke the deadlock with a composed finish, marking his second goal of the 2026 campaign and giving Qingdao West Coast a deserved advantage. The striker’s growing influence has been evident in recent weeks, as he continues to contribute both goals and assists in the attacking third.

However, their lead did not last. Tongliang Long responded with an equaliser later in the match, ensuring the points were shared at full-time.

The result leaves Qingdao West Coast with mixed feelings, having taken the lead but unable to secure victory. For Yakubu, though, it represents another positive outing in what is shaping up to be a productive season.

The 25-year-old now has two goals and two assists in the league so far, underlining his importance to his side as they look to climb the table.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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