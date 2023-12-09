33 minutes ago

Miguel Angel Gamondi, coach of Young Africans during the Algerian professional football league 2023/24 match between CR Belouizdad and Young Africans SC held at 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers , Algeria on 24 November 2023 ©Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi expressed his satisfaction despite his team squandering multiple chances in an entertaining 1-1 draw against Medeama in the CAF Champions League.

The Tanzanian giants dominated large parts of the match in Kumasi but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.

"I am satisfied with the draw but we wanted to win and deserved to," Gamondi told reporters after the match.

He acknowledged that there is room for improvement despite their dominance, emphasizing the team's ambition to secure victories.

Facing a Medeama side coming off a home win against CS Belouizdad, Gamondi praised their opponents for fighting and giving their best in a challenging group.

Group D remains highly competitive, with leaders Al Ahly being held to a 0-0 draw by Belouizdad.

With Young Africans sitting just two points behind the top two, Gamondi sees hope for qualification and believes the team is heading in the right direction.

He highlighted the team's improvement and expressed confidence that they will continue to progress with time.

Gamondi acknowledged the support of Yanga's fans, noting that they recognize the players' dedication and effort in every match.

As they prepare for the second part of the doubleheader against Medeama, Young Africans aim to build on their performance and target progression to the knockout phase.

Despite leaving Ghana with one point, the evidence suggests that Young Africans will approach the upcoming fixtures with belief and determination.

The return match against Medeama is scheduled for December 20.