43 minutes ago

Former captain of Hearts of Oak, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, has unleashed a blistering tirade against the current players of the club, labeling them as irresponsible amidst a downturn in their performance.

The Phobians find themselves teetering on the brink of relegation following a string of poor results, including a 1-0 defeat to Accra Lions on Wednesday, marking their fourth loss in five matches.

Mireku, a pivotal figure during Hearts of Oak's glory days, notably clinching the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup with the team, did not mince words as he chastised the current squad.

"Players join Hearts of Oak and lose focus because they prioritize money and indulgent lifestyles. Take Salifu Ibrahim, for instance.

Was this his level of performance when he first joined the club? He no longer exhibits the passion or dedication," Mireku vented on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"He has lost sight of the club's ethos and is now complacent, solely focused on reaping financial rewards from his association with Hearts of Oak."

Mireku's frustration with the players was palpable as he continued, "Instead of recognizing the demanding nature of playing for Hearts of Oak and striving for excellence, the players approach their responsibilities lackadaisically.

They buy themselves modest cars, court unnecessary distractions, and treat the club environment as a joke."

"The players must exhibit a greater work ethic and eschew their lavish lifestyles," Mireku emphasized, underscoring the need for a collective reevaluation within the squad.