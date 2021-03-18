2 hours ago

Ace Sports Broadcasters, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and Benjamin Willie Graham have joined the GOC Communications Team.

The founder and President of Ghana Beach Soccer and presenter at Max TV was at the first meeting of the new Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Administration which took place at the Olympic House at Ridge in Accra on Tuesday.

He commended the Communications Team for their hard work over the past four years and urged them to work harder to project the image of the President of the GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and the Olympic Movement in Ghana.

Graham, the young dynamic sports presenter at GTV also said the GOC brand must be protected, marketed and projected positively.

He called for an education programme for sports journalists to know the operations of the GOC and support for the federations.

Also in attendance was Charles Obeng Amofa, PRO of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The GOC Communications Team is chaired by Mr. Herbert Mensah, supported by Sammy Heywood Okine, Kobby Jones, Romeo Oduro, Odiasempa, Dickson, Jacob Nortah aka ‘Chuku’, Eben Amuzu Mike Okyere, Dennis Moore, and others.

By Elizabeth Alhassan