1 hour ago

A former Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency and an aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary race in the area has withdrawn his candidature to contest.

Yaw Baah becomes the second aspirant to opt out of the contest after another aspirant, Edward Kofi Osei officially announced his withdrawal on Wednesday.

“I write formally in reference to the above subject. Having considered my political status and pedigree within the large family, have come to the conclusion that the last atom of my “political breath” should be at the disposal of the National Front, rather than at the periphery of Kumawu. I see myself as a great player in our scheme of things as far as “Breaking the 8″ mantra is concerned. I believe the interest of my beloved Kumawu will be better served, if I stay outside and help unify our party in the constituency”.

He has however thrown his support for the only female in the race, Ama Serwaa.

He added, “It has never been my hallmark of embarking on endorsement spree. However, with the Kumawu peculiar situation, coupled with lasting peace demands, I entreat all delegates to vote en-mass for my niece “Obaatanpa Serwaah”, whose mother once presided over Sekyere East’.

Five aspirants will now contest in the NPP’s internal election in Kumawu on Sunday, April 23.

The aspirant who emerges winner will contest on the ticket of the party in the by-election.

Opanyin Yaw Baah was part of the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim, Dr Philip Yaw Barnor, Edward Kofi Osei, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Owusu Bempah, who picked forms to contest the primaries.

The Kumawu seat was announced vacant after the passing of the incumbent MP, Philip Basoah.

Source: citifmonline