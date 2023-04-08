1 hour ago

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has met former Ghana coach Otto Addo and England star Jude Bellingham in a recent tour of the German Bundesliga club.

The actor recently was in France and also had a tour of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) where he met some popular players and some staff of the club.

Yaw Dabo has been involved in Colts-level football having founded a team in the lower divisions in Kumasi.

The diminutive actor has many times urged the football association to invest in grassroots football and has also stated that he has more passion for football than acting he does.

Yaw Dabo Academy is a Kumasi-based division two side owned by a veteran actor who is a huge football fanatic.

The actor is a big fan of Manchester United and also belongs to the school of thought that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.

Yaw Dabo is credited with the discovery of Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.