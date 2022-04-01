2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Yaw Oppong, will take office today, April 1, 2022, as Director of Legal Education.

By implication, Mr. Oppong is also taking over as Director of the Ghana School of Law, taking over from Kwasi Prempeh-Eck.

His appointment is anchored on the Legal Professions Act and places him at par with a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

A solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Yaw Oppong is also a Barrister-at-Law with over 22 years at the Bar.

Until his appointment, he was Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and Associates, and lectured at the Central University Law Faculty.

He has also been engaged as a lawyer for a number of banking and financial institutions and has contributed immensely to public discourse on national legal concerns, having published profusely both for academic and public exposition.

He was only recently enstooled Omansomfo Barima Oppong Kodie, Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa.

Yaw Oppong comes to Office at a time there is a high public interest in the direction of legal education in the country.

It remains to be seen how he intends to tackle recurring issues like entry into the Ghana School of Law, Call to the Ghana Bar, and their attendant concerns.

Source: citifmonline