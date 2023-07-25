34 minutes ago

Ghanaian Drill rapper Yaw Tog has shared his interest in venturing into cannabis cultivation.

With the recent passing of the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, a significant development has emerged in Ghana’s cannabis industry.

The responsibility for issuing licenses for cannabis cultivation has now shifted to the Ministry of Interior, presenting new opportunities for growth and exploration of the substance’s potential.

The ‘Sore Hitmaker’ in an interview with BRYT TV expressed openness to the idea, stating that if he has the financial means and deems it a viable business opportunity, he would consider obtaining a license and investing in the industry.

He stated, “Of course if I get the money and I feel like I need to do it I will; It is business. If I get the money I go take my license and then I go into it”

Yaw Tog, who is currently into pig farming previously told Cookie T on Tv3 New Day that he is diversifying his investments and seeking opportunities beyond his music career.

“Right now, I’m trying to build a farm: a big pig farm. I’m working on it. It is in Kumasi,” he revealed.

His plans to venture into entrepreneurship come on the back of comments by the Ghanaian rapper who majors in the Ghanaian Drill music known as Asaka that he currently does not have plans on pursuing a university education.

The 20-year-old High Graduate shared his unconventional perspective in an interview with Hello FM in Kumasi.

“I am doing music, I am working at the moment, University won’t provide me with the means to sustain myself in life,” he shared

His comments did not sit well with a section of the Ghanaian public who attacked him for his comments.