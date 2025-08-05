42 minutes ago

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has partnered with the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to train 500 young Ghanaians as certified insurance agents. This initiative aims to equip the youth with marketable skills while boosting employment and supporting the implementation of compulsory insurance policies nationwide.

The partnership was officially sealed with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). YEA Chief Executive Officer, Malik Basintale, signed on behalf of the agency, while the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Abiba Zakaria, represented the NIC.

Training will be delivered by the Ghana Insurance College, a recognized institution in professional insurance education. Participants will receive comprehensive instruction designed to prepare them for certification and careers within Ghana’s insurance sector.

This programme forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s economic resilience by expanding the pool of skilled insurance professionals and raising public awareness about the value of insurance in everyday life.