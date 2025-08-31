7 hours ago

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has called on young Ghanaians to leverage digital apprenticeship opportunities as a pathway to self-employment and economic independence.

Speaking at the launch of a Digital Apprenticeship Training Programme at the University of Ghana, Legon, on August 30, 2025, the Director of Technical Services at YEA, Sulemana Abdul-Salam, urged the youth to look beyond traditional white-collar jobs.

“Opportunities are not always readily available, and many of us fail to take advantage of the few that come. Technology now allows us to work remotely and earn an income without a formal office,” Abdul-Salam said.

He emphasized that e-commerce and other digital industries present sustainable avenues for young people to generate income, stressing the need for practical skills acquisition beyond classroom learning.

The training programme was organised by NASCO Feeding Minds, in partnership with the Mandela Washington Fellowship Association of Ghana and the La Caixa Foundation. It is designed to equip participants with practical skills in graphic design, e-commerce, and online business management, helping them build sustainable enterprises.

Executive Director of NASCO Feeding Minds, Banasco Seidu Nuhu, highlighted the initiative’s role in tackling unemployment and reducing irregular migration.

“A lot of young people are full of potential but lack opportunities at home. With digital skills, they can use the internet to create sustainable businesses and income sources,” he said.

A final-year student who participated in the training described the programme as “impactful,” explaining that the graphic design lessons had opened up new business opportunities for her.

The Digital Apprenticeship Training Programme is part of a broader effort by stakeholders to provide Ghanaian youth with the practical tools needed for self-reliance in a rapidly evolving digital economy.