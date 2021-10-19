7 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran has been dragged into the never-ending Jollof war between Ghana and Nigeria. The British singer over the weekend was pushed by Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, to choose between Ghana Jollof and Nigeria Jollof and he went for the best. According to the multiple Grammy awards winner, Ghana Jollof is the best.

The musicians met at the London 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony held over the weekend. During a conversation about Ghana Jollof versus Nigeria Jollof debate, Ed Sheeran says it should not even be an argument because Ghana Jollof is the best. A comment which came as a shock to Yemi Alade.

"I think I prefer Ghanaian Jollof," he said. Reacting to his comment, the 'Johny' singer took to Instagram to share the video to say that "so @teddysphotos Started arguing about Ghanaian and Nigerian Jollof 😆😅 (he hasn't eaten Nigerian Jollof yet oo, the battle hasn't been won)".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yemi Alade (@yemialade)

Source: peacefmonline.com