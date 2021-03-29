3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has been honoured at the 3rd edition of the Northern Excellence Awards ceremony held in Tamale over the weekend.

Farouk Mahama was named as the most Development oriented politician of the year at the awards ceremony held on Saturday.

He was recognised for the numerous development and humanitarian initiatives he undertook to better the lives of his people while running to become MP for the Yendi constituency.

The MP was who is the son of late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama was presented with a citation to honour him for his good works.

The Northern Excellence Award is the brainchild of Celebrities Charity Development Foundation instituted three years ago to honour sons and daughters of Northern Ghana who have excelled in fields such as health, academia, politics, philanthropy, sports, showbiz and arts.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama after receiving the award expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition, saying that it will spur him to do even greater things for his constituents.

Alhaji Farouk changed the face of politics in Northern Ghana when he burst onto the scene some three years ago as a young politician with lawmaking ambitions.

Using personal funds, he initiated several projects including the rehabilitation of the mortuary at the Yendi Government Hospital, the drilling of boreholes to expand access to water and the hooking of more communities to the national grid.

His Partnership for Poverty Reduction NGO has been distributing farm inputs each farming season to farmers and also facilitated the vocational training of women in an effort to lift them out of poverty through decent and sustainable means of livelihood.

Other personalities honoured at the awards night included Minister for Tourism, Mohammed Awal, Presidential Staffer, Napaga Tia Sulemana, acclaimed international visual Artist, Ibrahim Mahama and famed musician, Sheriffa Gunu.

Source: Office of Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama