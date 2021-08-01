13 hours ago

The League of African Development Students (LEADS-AFRICA) has awarded Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama with LEADS Africa’s “Patriotic Personality & Philanthropist” Award for 2021.

He was also awarded LEADS Merit Award of Excellence for his intervention in women, youth and community development in Ghana particularly in the Yendi Constituency.

LEADS Africa is the umbrella body for all democratic Students Unions in Africa, which started in 1985 at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Nigeria. The body, which has the objectives of sensitizing African youth on the development of best practices, democracy and governance, is situated in over 25 countries in Africa.

Speaking at a short ceremony in Accra, the Secretary-General, LEADS Africa, Osisiogu Osikenyi, said Mr Mahama is an exemplary leader who demonstrates fast-rising commitment and stewardship towards creating an empowered youth and women and a better society which LEADS AFRICA find desirous of recognizing.

According to him, the youth based group in Africa focuses their lenses on activities of leaders across the continent and confer honors when convinced about their exploits and stressed that it was the time for Ghana and for Mr Mahama.

In his acceptance remarks, Alhaji Farouk Mahama thanked the organization for the recognition and intimated that the award would spur him to continue to initiate landmark partnerships for youth, women and community empowerment and pursue programmes that are tailored towards youth development.

He urged the youth to imbibe the culture of hard work and dedication by being the best in anything they do to achieve better results.