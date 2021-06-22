1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama will on Sunday 26th and Monday, 27th June, 2021 commission 20 boreholes in the Yendi constituency.

This brings to an end the perennial water shortage that has hit Yendi following the drying up of the River Dakar, a major source of water supply in the area during the off-rain seasons.

The 100 Borehole Project in partnership with German-based NGO, Help-Dunia forms part of concerted efforts to provide portable drinking water for the people.

The legislator and son of late former Vice President of Ghana revealed the project comes at a cost of GHS1.5 Million Ghana Cedis.

According to Alhaji Mahama, water is imperative to the survival of mankind hence the need to provide clean water for the people of Yendi.

“This is to ensure constituents get access to clean drinking water to help reduce water crises to its Barest minimum and the rate of water-borne diseases,” he explained.

Alhaji Mahama added every electoral area in the Yendi constituency will have two boreholes installed as well as other deprived communities.

However, the project commenced in Aril 2021 and expected to end by close of December 2021.