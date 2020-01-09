Yendi: Police arrest kidnapper who demanded GH¢20,000 ransom

By Prince Antwi January 9, 2020

The Ghana Police service has announced the arrest of a man who kidnapped and demanded a GH¢20,000 ransom for the return of a 10-year-old boy in Yendi.

A news release by the Police said the suspect Mahamadu Fulani, a herdsman, took the boy along with cattle belonging to the boy’s father to the grazing field on January 6, 2020, but later called the boy’s father to demand a GH¢20,000 ransom for his release.

The release further disclosed that “True to his demand, the suspect failed to return the boy and left the grazing field with him”.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect two days later, on 8th January 2020 at Yendi in the Northern Region. The victim has now been rescued to be reunited with his father.

Read the entire statement below;

News Release: Police Arrest Kintampo Kidnapper in Yendi.

Police have arrested Mahamadu “Fulani” a herdsman who took a 10-year-old boy from Kintampo and demanded a ransom of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 20,000.00) before his release, in Yendi.

On 6th January, 2020 at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, suspect Mahamadu Fulani took the boy along with cattle belonging to the boy’s father to the grazing field for grazing and to return the same day.

However, later in the day, the suspect called the father of the boy on the mobile phone to inform him that he has kidnapped the boy and would release him only if the father paid a ransom of Ghc 20,000.00.

True to his demand, the suspect failed to return the boy and left the grazing field with him.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect two days later, on 8th January, 2020 at Yendi in the Northern Region. The victim has now been rescued to be reunited with his father.

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