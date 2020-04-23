1 hour ago

Bishop Angel Obinim has confessed to cheating on his wife following an allegation that he had laid 13 women.

The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong in his latest interview on Net2 TV slammed Bishop Obinim and disclosed a list of women who have had a sexual encounter with the man of God which includes actress Benedicta Gafah.

He said his latest attack on Obinim was provoked by Florence, who described him as a liar and an adulterous man who has fathered a lot of children outside his marriage.

Kennedy Agyapong dropped a list of alleged 13 girlfriends of the God's Way International Church founder accompanied with the pictures of some of them aired during the show.

But in response, Obinim has admitted to cheating on his wife and further stated that his wife forgave him when he committed the offence.

He further stated that he won’t go into details who he laid and would no speak on the matter again.