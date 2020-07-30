1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress and photo model, Shugatiti, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, has publicly talked about her new venture.

She disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that she is a proud dildo dealer.

Tagged as a nudist, Shugatiti does not see anything wrong for her to sell dildos to others.

In an earlier publication, Shugatiti divulged how beneficial it is for ladies whose partners are not closer to them to have vibrators and other tools to please themselves.

When asked if she will make it to heaven, Shugatiti said yes because she is doing no harm to anyone.

She told the interviewer that if he is wearing a dress—then there is nothing wrong for her to sell dildos, vibrators and other s3xual tools.

The actress disclosed selling such stuff is a choice for her and she looked up to Rihanna—who sells lingerie’s, makeup kits and other items aside from music.

Shugatiti averred she wants people to take her as their role models but they should be of themselves—and not do things because of her.