The Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly says it might not be able to meet its internal revenue target for the year due to the ongoing power crisis in the Krobo enclave.

Residents of Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region have been without power for almost 2 weeks due to security concerns raised by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Eric Tetteh, businesses are currently on their knees due to the non-availability of power.

He told Citi News, that the assembly is still working with relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored to forestall any more challenges.

“It is quite unfortunate that the people will have to go through this. There is a radio station here that says it spends about GH¢800 daily on fuel to run its generator. Another hospital says it spends about GH¢1700 daily. How is this sustainable, especially for individuals who run their own businesses? How much profits or revenue will be generated if they spend this much on fuel daily?”

“Looking at what they are going through, what I am seeing is we may not be able to drag them around for taxes. If they fail to pay the monies they are supposed to pay to us, it will be difficult for us to take action against them because genuinely they are suffering losses.”

Meanwhile, the Divisional Chief of the Okper Yilo Krobo, Nene Anyeenorgu Teye has condemned the activities of “persons who cut down high tension poles belonging to the ECG at Adelakope on the Tema-Akosombo highway in the region.”