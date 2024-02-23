45 minutes ago

The Yilo Krobo District Hospital in the Eastern Region is facing the imminent threat of being disconnected from the national grid.

This is due to a significant debt of GH¢1.3 million owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Tema Regional Public Relations Officer for ECG, Sakyiwaa Mensah, revealed that the hospital has not taken any steps to settle the outstanding debt since 2022.

In an interview with Citi News, Mrs. Mensah urged the management of the hospital to address the issue promptly to avoid disconnection.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to collect revenue, we have notified the Yilo Krobo District Hospital of the possibility of disconnection. Their outstanding debt amounts to GH¢1,398,955, and according to our records, no payments have been made since April 2022. While we hope to avoid disconnection, we may be compelled to take action if the debt remains unresolved” she added.