Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Atubiga, has received what could be the biggest insult ever in his political life from Afia Schwarzenegger, following his "stupid" comment over the death of ex-Ghana President, Jerry John Rawlings.

In a Facebook post of Atubiga, he strongly rejected the fact that former President John Mahama was not the first port of call by the Rawlings' family before His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"I'm very disappointed in the family of the late president, for rushing to the Nana Addo's government like JJ is a individual, or an NPP former party leader. JJ has a party he led before.

"The family of JJ is supposed to have informed the leadership of the NDC party, and our current leader now JDM officially first.

"Then together with the party, will select some executives to join the family to officially inform the outgoing president Nana Addo about the death of our former leader.", portions of his post read.

But in reaction, the media personality and much-talked-about female comedian said Stephen Atubiga and common sense are enemies.

To Afia, if Mr. Atubiga really is a sensible man, he would have realized that the NDC founder parted ways with the party long before his death.

Schwar said the now widow, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings cannot trust the NDC in giving her late husband a befitting burial following the insults they have rained on her, not to talk about their willingness to allow her to lead the umbrella family.

Afia, however, chided Atubiga to put an end to his "stupid talk".

"When will people adopt common sense. For the record JJ. Died as an Npp man.. How will Ndc coordinates with H.E. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to have befitting burial for her late husband after all the torrential insults rain on her ..Are u willing to give her back the Umbrella?? This Atubiga n common sense r enemies!!! Massa be a man enough and go to ridge to inform Naana, and stop hiding behind a China fone with stupid talks!!!! Gyimii!!!!", she fired back.

Death of Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings, the first President of the 4th Republic died on Thursday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra.

According to family sources, the NDC founder suddenly took ill days after burying his mother and had been on admission at the facility receiving medical treatment.

He left behind a wife, the former First Lady and now founder and leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. They had four children including the Klottey Korle MP, Zanitor Agyenang-Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings was 73.