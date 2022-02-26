5 hours ago

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM’s breakfast show, has launched a scathing attack on the Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, accusing him of pursuing political interest whilst he was in office as moderator.

Captain Smart is of the view that Rev. Prof. Martey, who was an avowed critic of the Mahama administration did so because it benefitted him politically.

In a usual rant on his show, Captain Smart labelled Rev Martey as a politician and not an ordained man of God.

“The so-called religious leaders in this country, you are a huge disappointment. The former Presbyterian moderator was all over the place shouting about wise men in the country. He told us someone offered him a bribe of $100,000 and that the people were lucky he had no dogs in his house, he would have unleashed them on the persons.

“A man of God who rejects bribe but does not have the courage to tell us who the person was is not a pastor. Reverend Martey is a politician. He is never a man of God,” he blurted on his show.

Captain Smart’s outburst was in relation to the accosting of Reverend Emmanuel Asante by known NDC communicator, Appiah Stadium, at a funeral in Kumasi.

Appiah Stadium approached Reverend Asante and forcefully questioned him over his silence on issues in the government.

The pastor in turn told him that “I wasn’t speaking in my capacity as a Ghanaian then [during the Mahama administration].”

Source: Ghanaweb