After his national address on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer candidate Alan Kyerematen received trolling on Twitter from a known Ghanaian journalist who bases in the United States.

During a nationally broadcast television address on Tuesday, Mr. Alan Kyerematen formally announced his candidacy for president.

He did this after leaving his position as Minister of Trade and Industry in the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

The former ambassador of Ghana to the United States declared in his speech that he would be a transformational leader who would implement a bold plan to make Ghana the shining star of Africa.

“To achieve this strategic goal of transforming our dear country to become the shining star of the new Africa, I will as President, launch and lead the execution of the Great Transformational Plan, GTP, of Ghana which will span the period 2025 to 2030.”

He declared that a brand-new program called "Alan K Prime Time Talk Show" will debut in the upcoming months to provide additional details about this Plan.

“The execution of the GTP will require our collective efforts, irrespective of political orientation, ethnicity or religion,” he stated in the nationwide broadcast.

However, Kevin Taylor, the CEO of Loud Silence TV and the host of the political talk show #WithAllDueRespect, has responded by saying that he doesn't see any differences between Alan K and the leader he wants to replace.

The outspoken journalist wrote in a tweet that the former Trade Minister is just a "tall" version of his boss.

"@AlanKyerematen after listening to your speech tonight ebi like you are a tall version of @NAkufoAddo," he tweeted in pidgin.

