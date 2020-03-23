1 hour ago

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka, Mubarak has chided the Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Aaron Ocquaye for holding proceedings though the house fell short of the constitutionally required quorum.

His comments come on the back of the the House deliberating on the Corporate Insolvency bill 2019.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament today, he raised concerns on the need for the speaker to observe article 104 of the constitution.

The said article stipulates that "104. (1) Except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, matters in Parliament shall be determined by the votes of the majority of members present and voting, with at least half of all the members of Parliament present. (2) The Speaker shall have neither an original nor casting vote."

According to the minority chief whip, it is illegal for the speaker to carry on proceedings which require members to take a decision on the Bill under consideration.

On his part as the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, called out the minority chief whip for not being circumspect with his pronouncements.

Source: Ghanaweb