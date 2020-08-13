2 hours ago

Gloria Kani, Kumawood actress cum Evangelist, is claiming that her colleague actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has once had an affair with gospel musician, Brother Sammy.

According to her in a viral video available to GhanaWeb, accused her best friend which she has fallen out with of sleeping with married men for money.

She further accused Tracey of pimping girls for businessman and brother of former President Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama.

"I will not mention her name but you are the same person who took that girl to Ibrahim Mahama, you held her hands and took her to Ibrahim Mahama, and told him not to give her more that five thousand Ghana cedis, Oh Tracey! From there you went to tell the man you gave this girl to Ibrahim Mahama and he gave her five thousand, but the same man slept with you and gave you two thousand Ghana cedis", she revealed.

Gloria Kani indicated that, Tracey Boakye sleeps around with anybody she feels can give her money, reason why she is unsure of the father of her baby.

She, however, dared the actress to do a DNA test to ascertain who the real father of her baby is.

Tracey Boakye and Brother Sammy have a song together, it is unclear from the Live video by Gloria Kani if the alleged sexual encounter happened during the time they recorded the song, but Gloria Kani has promised to shed more light on the situation in the part 2 of her exposé

