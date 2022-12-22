3 hours ago

Captain Smart, a Broadcast Journalist with Onua FM/TV has justified his decision to dismiss the former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak from Friday, December 16 edition of his show.

Captain Smart is claiming that Ras Mubarak disrespected a colleague presenter which he (Ras Mubarak) mistook to be a makeup artist.

Captain Smart said he only stood up for his colleagues and that he will not allow a ‘former MP’ to disrespect one of his co-workers.

Narrating his side of the drama, Captain Smart said things started building up on Thursday after he allowed Ofosu-Ampofo to go on set despite arriving later than Ras Mubarak.

“Take it from me, you don’t have to know somebody before you respect the person. Because the lady made you up you thought she was a make-up person so you decided not to respect her but she is Yaa Titi. She was the one you called to praise. If NAPO is on my show and Nana Addo comes, I will make NAPO leave the seat for him. If Dr. Bawumia is on my show and Nana Addo comes, I will sack Bawumia for Nana Addo.

“You are a former MP so you have no position. You are just a former MP. He came before Ofosu-Ampofo but we had already agreed that Ofosu-Ampofo was going to be on Thursday and Asiedu Nketiah will come on Friday. When Ofosu-Ampofo came he agreed that if the chairman has come then the chairman should go on set.

“On Friday during his interview, he quoted Ofosu-Ampofo and Yaa told him that he was misquoting Ofosu-Ampofo. This was not known to the viewers. He turned back and addressed Yaa. But you will not come to this house and disrespect any of my colleagues.

“He told her things which were not right. I told him to respect the seat he was sitting on. So because the person is a makeup artist, she can’t voice out on issues? This is my office and you don’t come to my office and disrespect it. I think he had a perception of us. It has happened and I have no issue with him. Our doors are always opened to him,” he said.

Ras Mubarak in his version of events, recounted that the heckling from the woman who has now been identified as Yaa Titi went on for more than twenty minutes.

"In the studio, while I was putting out candidate Asiedu Nketiah’s message, the lady was heckling me. It went on for about 20 minutes. You don’t have a message. Ofosu-Ampofo has won it. The delegates will be stupid not to vote for Ofosu-Ampofo.

“I’m the guest in the studio and you have somebody who is not the presenter passing snide remarks for 20 minutes. I thought at some point this character would be smart enough to whisper to the lady that what she was doing was not right but from everything that has happened, clearly he himself was lost in the wilderness.

“He has a microphone in front of him so he feels he can misbehave and abuse the platform he has. I feel sad for Media General that they will allow their platform to be abused by a character like that who does not know the difference between what is right and wrong. This character instead of pointing out to the lady rather was the one who flared. He was so unprofessional.

“The Managing Director of Media General has apologized to me but let me advice, that characters like that don’t add to your number. If you think noise and foolishness are what will make people view, they are rather putting off discerning listeners and advertisers,” he said via a Facebook live.

Source: Ghanaweb