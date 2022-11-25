1 hour ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kennedy, has insisted that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should not be the one leading Ghana’s negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

According to him, Ofori-Atta must be out of the IMF negotiations because of previous statements he has made about Ghana going for an IMF bailout.

Dr Kennedy, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the calls for the finance minister not to lead the IMF negotiation are not due to his competencies but because it is unethical for him to do so.

“To speak frankly, I’m baffled. If you recall, David Cameroon was against Brexit. When they finished the elections and Britain chose to go Brexit, he resigned the next day because he put his prime ministership on Britain not going Brexit.

“The same way Ken Ofori, who is a decent person; who I like much, says that we are Ghana is proud and we will not go to the IMF and we up going to the IMF. It is not that you are not good, but in principle, you are not the best person to lead us to the IMF.

“It has nothing to do with you as a person, and in politics, public sentiment is everything… And I am baffled that this thing has become an issue. We are wasting a lot of energy on something that is really trivial,” he said in Twi

Watch the interview below: