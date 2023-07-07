2 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has descended heavily on the Dormaahene over comments that the Attorney General’s office should discontinue the Gyakye Quayson trial.

According to Ernest Owusu-Bempah, a Deputy Communications Director of the party, those remarks made by the traditional ruler who is also a High Court Judge make him unfit to remain in office as a judge.

Owusu-Bempah believes that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has undermined the integrity of the judiciary, the very institution he serves as a judge.

It will be recalled that during the 10th-anniversary lecture of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills in Sunyani, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu called on the AG to discontinue the trial of the Assin North MP and questioned the benefits the prosecution would bring to Ghanaians.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Mr Owusu-Bempah has accused the Dormaahene of being politically biased and noted he was particularly taken aback by the intemperate language, perceived threats against the state, and the audacity to challenge the Supreme Court.

“As a matter of fact, I almost threw up listening to his politically incorrect rants and open insults on the judiciary, the same institution that he belongs to.

“I was particularly taken aback by his intemperate language, overt threat on the state, and his nerves for daring the Supreme Court.

“What exactly was Justice Daniel Mensah driving at when he spouted that tosh to the effect that President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney-General must discontinue the Gyakye Quayson criminal trial?”