2 hours ago

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has sought to ridicule President Nana Akufo-Addo for not accepting the debate challenge from former President John Dramani Mahama.

Following Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presentation about the infrastructrue record of the Akufo-Addo administration which he described as ''second to none'' as compared to any government's first term in office, the former President has called for a debate to settle the track record of himself and President Akufo-Addo.

"Today, I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement. But it is easy to settle the issue of infrastructure. After all, the President says this election is going to be an election of track records, comparing his track record to my track record".

"We can settle it easily, lets have a debate between two of us, the two Presidents. Let Nana Akufo-Addo come and sit down, let me sit down and let's debate our records. I am willing to present myself for a debate, any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all," Mr. Mahama challenged.

But it appears he might not get what he's seeking as the President seems uninterested in the debate.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt Jnr. wondered why the President would chicken out of the debate.

According to him, he (President Akufo-Addo) called for it when he started comparing his track record with that of the previous government, and therefore believed the debate will settle matters on which of the two leaders is best.

"Fotunately, this time, for the first time in our history; a former President and a sitting President are contesting the Presidential race. So, a comparison of the record is important".

He charged the President to take up the gauntlet saying "President Akufo-Addo is the one who brought about the debate on infrastructure. This is not a new thing. It is our own President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who says we should do it that way and if he has thrown the challenge and someone has accepted it, you're now saying you won't do the debate any longer."