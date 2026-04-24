“You can feel that worldwide support” – Senne Lammens on his SA connection and thriving under pressure at Man United

Manchester United’s rising guardian in goal reflects on his deep fondness for South Africa, the tactical liberation under Michael Carrick, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. As United push to solidify their league standing, Lammens reveals the quiet focus behind his seamless transition to the pinnacle of English football.

As Manchester United prepare for their pivotal clash against Brentford on Monday, their imposing presence between the sticks Senne Lemmens is casting his mind far beyond the grey skies of the English northwest.

For Lammens, the journey to the cauldron of Old Trafford has been built on a foundation of global experiences.

Long before he was pulling on the historic United jersey, his footballing education took him to the southernmost tip of Africa.

“Yes, I visited once for a youth tournament while playing in Belgium,” Lammens recalls, a distinct warmth in his voice when asked about South Africa.

“It was a wonderful experience, and we managed to win the tournament, which made it even more memorable.”

The geography might be slightly hazy for the focused shot-stopper, but the feeling of the nation certainly left its mark.

“It might have been the capital, although I am not entirely certain,” he says.

“It could have been Pretoria, but I understand that South Africa has three capitals, so I am not completely sure which one it was.”

“I have only visited one place, but it was a very good experience. Since that trip was mainly football focused, I would ideally like to explore more of the country and visit different regions.”

“That is usually how I prefer to travel, experiencing different places, because areas within the same country can be very different from one another. I hope to have the opportunity to do that one day.”

Told that a South African safari is an essential bucket-list experience, his eyes light up: “That sounds like a great experience. I look forward to doing that one day.”

It is this global tapestry that makes stepping onto the pitch at Old Trafford so profound.

The sheer magnitude of Manchester United’s reach across continents, particularly in Africa, is something that has profoundly moved the young Belgian.

“It certainly does [surprise me]. That has probably been one of the biggest surprises for me, the number of supporters from different countries around the world,” Lammens explains.

“That is likely why this club is considered one of the biggest in the world, because its support extends far beyond England.”

“In Belgium, Manchester United was already very popular, and since Belgium is close to the United Kingdom, that always felt normal.”

“However, when you see the level of support in regions such as Asia and Africa, including South Africa, which are geographically far from England, it becomes even more impressive.”

“Supporters continue to watch and show their loyalty, and you can truly feel that worldwide support. It is very special.”

Senne Lammens of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on February 23, 2026 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Anatomy of a Seamless Transition

Stepping into the spotlight of the Premier League has broken many seasoned veterans, but for Lammens, the move has been an exercise in quiet, calculated confidence.

“I think the transition has been quite good, smooth, and fast as well,” he reflects.

“The first couple of weeks were about getting used to everything, and once I started playing and performing well, everything began to come together. All the puzzle pieces fell into place.”

“Looking back on it, I could not have imagined it going any better. I already feel at home here. I have built strong friendships within the team and feel comfortable where I live. I truly cannot complain.”

When asked about the sharpest hurdles he’s had to clear since landing in Manchester, Lammens’ answer reveals the mindset of a true modern professional—one rooted in relentless self-improvement rather than anxiety.

“That is a good question. Not many things have changed compared to when I was in Belgium, particularly from a football perspective,” he says.

“I would like to think I have remained consistent. Of course, everything here is bigger, and the quality is higher, so adapting to that environment has been necessary. However, adaptability is one of my strengths.”

“The daily grind of improving, putting in the work, and focusing on personal growth is something I am very conscious of. In the long run, you always want to improve, especially as a young player.”

“My main focus is on becoming slightly better every year, every month, and every day. Achieving that extra percentage of improvement is both the most challenging and the most important part. At the same time, it is what I enjoy most about being a professional athlete, putting in the work, improving, and seeing the rewards of that effort.”

Senne Lammens of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Managing the Weight of the Crest

To wear the badge of Manchester United is to shoulder the history of legends.

Yet, watching Lammens command his area, there is an eerie, ice-cold calm about him.

How does a young goalkeeper mentally insulate himself from the crushing pressure of the Theatre of Dreams?

“I have been asked this question quite often over the past few months,” he admits.

“It is true that this is one of, if not the biggest clubs in the world. I believe I manage it well by not allowing the pressure to overwhelm me. I try not to focus too much on the magnitude of the club, especially when I am on the pitch. Instead, I focus on playing the same way I have always played throughout my career.”

He continues, peeling back the psychological layers of his game.

“That approach probably explains why it sometimes appears as though I do not feel pressure and seem comfortable on the pitch.”

“I focus on playing with my teammates rather than thinking about the weight of the club itself. There are many positives that come with it.”

“The pride I feel when performing well, especially at Old Trafford with the fans supporting you, provides a great deal of energy. It is about taking motivation from the history and support while not overthinking it during matches. I believe that balance is the most important thing.”

Viktor Gyökeres of Arsenal takes a shot whilst under pressure from Senne Lammens of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Carrick Effect

A significant factor in Lammens’ comfort has been the stabilising presence of Michael Carrick.

Under his stewardship, United have found a rhythm that has allowed their defensive anchors to breathe and build.

“I think especially the first couple of weeks were very good,” Lammens says of Carrick’s tenure.

“Looking back on the period we have had with him, it has been very positive. Of course, football always includes ups and downs, and it is important to manage those moments and bounce back after difficult periods, which we have done before.”

“The coach has come in and done a very good job, giving us confidence and providing a style of play where we feel comfortable and can allow our qualities to come out. Overall, it has been very positive.”

For a goalkeeper, tactical clarity is the difference between a clean sheet and chaos. Carrick has delivered exactly that.

“His approach has been about making things easier for the players, and for me in particular,” Lammens details.

“Sometimes coaches try to implement very complicated tactics where not everyone is on the same page. In this case, especially at the beginning when there was limited time before matches, the focus was on getting everyone aligned and being clear about expectations.”

“From week to week, there have been small adjustments depending on the opposition.”

“That is likely why the transition felt quick and effective, and why we were able to adapt to his style successfully. He makes it easy for the players to understand and commit to the system.”

Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United and Senne Lammens goalkeeper of Manchester United celebrate after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 17, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Life in the Northwest: Rain, Food, and Future Glory

Away from the intense tactical briefs of Carrington, Lammens is adjusting to the nuanced realities of Manchester life.

First on the agenda: the notorious English weather.

“Coming from Belgium, I have always been used to a similar climate,” he laughs.

“Although I expected it to be the same, there are some noticeable differences. It rains here more than in Belgium, which many people from Belgium might not believe, as we already consider it a very rainy place.”

“The rainy and windy conditions can be challenging, especially as a goalkeeper. However, I do enjoy playing in the rain because it creates a tougher, more demanding environment where you feel encouraged to give a little extra effort. I do not mind the rain, although slightly less wind would be preferable. Some additional sunshine would also be welcome.”

When he isn’t battling the elements, Lammens has found sanctuary and sustenance in his new surroundings.

“I live outside the city centre, but we sometimes go into the city to eat, particularly after games when my family or girlfriend visits,” he says.

“The city is vibrant, youthful, and has many great places to eat. I enjoy going there for meals or drinks. Where I live is quieter and more suited to family life, which is relaxing, but occasionally I enjoy visiting the city because it offers a different atmosphere.”

As the conversation draws to a close, the focus inevitably turns toward the horizon.

Lammens possesses the quiet ambition of a player who knows his worth but understands the magnitude of the task ahead.

“Personally, my goal is to continue improving and becoming better with every game.”

“At the same time, football is a team sport, so achieving success with the team is very important to me. One of the main objectives is to win another title as soon as possible and to compete in European football again, which is something I am very excited about. Those are the two main goals I am focused on.”

Don’t miss Senne Lammens in action as Manchester United aim to secure third place against Brentford on Monday, 27 April.

You can catch all the action, and all the drama of the Premier League, live on SuperSport.