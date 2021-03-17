28 minutes ago

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department Prof. Ransford Gyampo has insisted that the youth in Ghana can make it here.

There is the growing perception that life is good abroad hence several of Ghana’s youth are fighting to leave the country after graduating from University education in Ghana.

This movement has been fueled by the fact that several Ghanaian graduates have been left unemployed after several years of schooling.

But sharing a post her shared several years ago, Prof. Gyampo indicated that it is possible for Ghanaian youth to make it in Ghana.

To him, “students must disabuse their minds of the notion that the only employment opportunities are out of Ghana”.

Adding that “You can make it here, guys. Mpaebo kakra, edwuma din, ne ntoboase….Onyame b3y3”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com/ 2021