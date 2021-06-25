2 hours ago

Hiplife Artist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as "Kwame A Plus" has satirically urged musician Kwame Eugene not step foot at the Accra Sports Stadium in any attempt to perform during the super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

His comments comes in support of Accra Hearts Oak's rejection of Eugene performing at the stadium on Sunday, when they play hosts to their sworn rivals.

The "Angela" hit maker was billed to perform during the Matchday 31 thriller as the two battle to brighten their Chances to win the 2020/21 league.

Eugene's coming on stage is more of business purposes than fun as he is the brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level, a beverage firm that sponsors both Hearts and Kotoko.

But his open support for Kotoko makes him an unwanted artist in the eyes of football rivalry, for which the supporters of the rainbow club have sworn to allow him enter the pitch.

Throwing his weight behind his team, Accra Hearts of Oak, A Plus advised Eugene to limit himself inside Kotoko's bus, referring to the Porcupines as "Asokwa Red Devils".

https://www.facebook.com/100044234994000/posts/358688405615656/?app=fbl

"Dear Kwami Eugene,

you know I love you," he said.

"You are my rockstar!! If you perform in India 🇮🇳 I will come and watch you. But please, this Sunday diɛ, lie lie!!! We will not allow you, a strong Kotoko suppoter, to perform at our game. Never!!! We are playing home. We shall decide who performs. We beg waaa!!!

"Please you can perform for the Asokwa Red Devils on their team bus. When you get to Amasaman just get off the bus and go home. (😂😂😂😂😂 we dey hunahuna them)

Huge endorsement for Adonko Next Level

According to A Plus, the Phobian fans have no qualms with the sponsorship firm Adonko Next Level and believes the fans will buy it in large quantities on Sunday.

"The Adonko next level diɛ we will buy paaa," he said.

"You can bring truck 🚚 loads of it. But please!!! Don't bring my rockstar.

This game is a must win and we shall win at all cost! Don't try koraa!!!"