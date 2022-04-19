1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has assured of its commitment to ruthlessly fight crime and make it an unattractive venture for criminals.

This follows the arrest of six suspected armed robbers in the Greater Accra and Central regions over the weekend.

The suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, said they will be relentless in their pursuit of criminals.

“Through our strategic led operations, certain strategic arrests have been made of six suspected armed robbers of interest. And are going through series of interrogations with the view of collecting information linking them to previous robberies. We’ve also been able to get in touch with the teams of their heinous crimes. Investigations are far advanced,” he said.

An earlier statement from the police warned criminals in the country to desist from carrying out such crimes or be severely dealt with if nabbed.

“All criminals and their cohorts must advise themselves and know that they can run, but they can never hide. The Police will do whatever it takes to come after them and bring them to justice,” the Police warned.

Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation between April 15 and April 17, 2022, arrested six armed robbery suspects in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The six suspects are: Jitbrila Musa alias Danturi, Hussain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo, and Ade Banjor.

“Items retrieved so far from the suspects are 1 locally manufactured gun, 1 foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones, and 4 wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles has also been retrieved,” Police said in a statement.

Source: citifmonline