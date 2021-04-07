4 minutes ago

Bechem United Defender Kofi Agbesimah has fired a salvo ahead of their outstanding game against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, saying there will be no chance for Brazilian Import Fabio Gama to score against the hunters.

The Bechem-based side is playing as guest of the Porcupines at Obuasi, after their MatchDay 13 encounter was rescheduled following the latter's involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The second round of the 2021 league has already commenced but the two sides will have a date to clear what was cleared by the rains in February.

However the Kofi Agbesimah his presence on the field will be huge stumbling block for Kotoko to clinch the 3 points.

"We are determined to win this match and it has come at the right time, " he said.

"The rain fell and that match couldn’t come off and I was even on suspension then and couldn't have featured in that fixture but fortunately this time, I am fit and if the Coach feels I have to start the game

""Fabio Gama can score a goal against Techiman Eleben Wonders but not against us.

"I will do my best to make sure the club wins against Asante Kotoko."

Kotoko badly need the the maximum points to keep their title hoops alive having failed to win at Techiman last Saturday.

However the tough defender of Bechem sees his team to be at par with the hugry reds porcupines, ruling out possiblity of coming under pressure.

"We are equal and we believe in our quality of our players and we hoping we will beat Asante Kotoko, he said.

"The hype is all for Asante Kotoko but we know we are also very good players."

The Obuasi Len Clay stadium will now host what was supposed to have been played at the Accra Sports Stadium after Asante Kotoko opted for that venue.

A win for Kotoko will take them to the 31 points out of 18 matches.