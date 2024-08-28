8 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of lying to Ghanaians during his recently held media encounter.

According to Mr. Mahama, the NPP’s flagbearer only stammers when he is struggling to answer difficult questions from citizens.

Addressing supporters during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, August 27, Mr. Mahama said Dr. Bawumia, who is known for making long political speeches, stammered because he was lying.

“When you do something with devious intentions, it backfires on you. You know how to tell if people are lying: if people who are smooth talkers, who can speak like machine guns, suddenly become stammerers, you know they are lying.

“Somebody who has been speaking ‘ratatatata’ like an AK-47, then suddenly, at a media encounter, starts stammering,” he added.

The former President also alleged that the NPP’s media engagement was an attempt to divert attention from the NDC’s manifesto launch.

“We announced that we were going to launch our manifesto on the 24th of August.

“Immediately, our opponents announced that they were going to do a media encounter on the 25th of August, the very next day. You know, the intention for doing that media encounter the next day after we had announced our manifesto was to turn the attention of Ghanaians from the NDC manifesto.

“That was the main reason that they decided to do a media encounter the very next day after we launched our manifesto. But you see when you do something with devious intentions, it backfires on you,” he said.