2 hours ago

Some delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed concern with some actions of the National Chairman of the largest opposition party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who is seeking re-election.

According to them it is unacceptable for him to be meeting them in clusters and also campaigning at a funeral.

To some of the delegates who spoke in anonymity, in all the regions Mr Ofosu-Ampofo went to, he met the constituents in cluster while his main contender, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah showed respect and met them in their various constituencies.

A delegate, one Ibrahim also said they were angry because the action of Mr Ofosu-Ampofo smacks of disrespect to the delegates and insensitivity to the bereaved family.

According to him, "if you want to be a king, you go to the Kingmakers in their homes and not to meet them by the road side."

He said Mr Ofosu-Ampofo decided to take advantage of a funeral in Sawla, on Sunday, 27th November, to meet delegates at a funeral to campaign to them on the funeral grounds which made most of the delegates very angry.

“We want Ofosu-Ampofo to learn from Hon. Asiedu Nketia who from the start of his campaign have been visiting delegates in their various constituencies," he said.

The NDC will be going to the polls on December 17 to elect its national executives as part of preparations for the 2024 general elections.