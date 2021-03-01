1 hour ago

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has taken a swipe at the Judiciary for attempts to trample on the rights of Ghanaians.

Adding his voice to the ongoing conversation by a section of the public on the statement issued by the Judiciary to the media, Mr Ofosu Kwakye intimated that "the general uproar against the Judicial Service statement, should give pause to all who occupy public office, no matter which institution they may work in", that Ghanaians will not permit any attempt to be gagged.

The Judiciary in a statement issued to especially the media indicated that all vile comments on their rulings and activities with regards to the 2020 election petition should be deleted by all media houses.

This has, for some days now given social media users, especially something to chew on. Some attempting to justify the stance of the Judiciary, while others indicate it was simply alien for the Judiciary to want the media to be silent on its work.

Mr Ofosu Kwakye who shared his opinion on Facebook indicated that Ghana is either a country practicing democracy or not, because the country cannot be in the middle.

See his full post below;

