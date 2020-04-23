38 minutes ago

The Ranking Member on the Committee on Health in Ghana’s Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says the National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA) has the financial muscle to clear all the indebtedness to health service providers in the country following the authority’s generosity to the state.

According to Akandoh, the NHIA has no excuse to continue starving health providers of cash after donating substantial amount to the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

“Government had already siphoned about GHS 390 million from NHIA in the 2020 budget, besides the huge indebtedness to NHIA. It’s therefore inappropriate that NHIA largely known to be financially bleeding could cough up that amount as donation when you’re still owing service providers.” Akandoh told sit-in host Akwasi Nsiah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has donated GH¢250,000 to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The cheque was presented Wednesday by the Board Chairman of the NHIA, Prof. Adu Gyamfi and the Authority’s CEO, Dr. Lydia Dsane at a press briefing by health officials and the government on the country’s situation on the pandemic.

The money will go to supplement government efforts to alleviate economic hardships on the vulnerable caused the Covid-19 outbreak.

Since the establishment of the fund, corporate bodies, individuals, businesses and churches among others have donated to the fund.