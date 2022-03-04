8 minutes ago

A UK-based Ghanaian International Singer and Performer noted for Jazz Music, Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem Akotokre popularly known as Stephanie Benson, has revealed how she met Reggae and Dancehall Artiste Samini.

She indicated that it was her friend Cynthia Kwaku who introduced them the first time they met.

“Samini is one of those people that you cannot help but love”.

"He has this amazing demeanor and he is just a beautiful soul”, Stephanie said.

She revealed how they put words together to release “ONE MORE”.

“I saw him and thought he was cool but I am married, he was singing a little bit and I was thinking give me more because with music, you just do not go once.

"You have gone at least three or four times so I just thought give me one more and he went”. It worked and we had a lot of fun”, Stephanie Bension said.

She also narrated how her husband Jonathan Paul Benson copes with her music career.

She said her husband is the only one who is ever going to be her lover because he is cool with whatever she does and he supports her as well.

“My husband knows who I am, what I am and how much fun I love to have”.

Mrs. Benson says she also watches her videos with her children and they do not feel shy at all.

“My son has been showing my videos with his friends, so all his friends follow me on all my social media handles”, he noted.

“My children have always been back with me when I used to do the huge concert and they really understand showbiz”, she said.

”I do not really understand why some Ghanaians do not get me, because they think I am a performer and all my children just love it”.