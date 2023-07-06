6 hours ago

The Minority group in Parliament has strongly responded to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, following his warning against making comments on ongoing high-profile cases.

The Attorney-General stated that such commentary exceeds the boundaries of permissible free speech, interferes with the work of State Prosecutors, and adds unnecessary pressure on the courts.

In a statement dated July 5, the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, expressed the view that the Attorney-General does not possess the authority to impose fetters on free speech on citizens.

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu emphasized that Ghanaians have the right to express their opinions on national matters, and the Attorney-General cannot suppress their voices.

“The Attorney-General does not possess such overreaching powers to impose fetters on free expression as he seeks to arrogate to himself. We wish to remind him that justice emanates from the people of Ghana and is administered for and on their behalf. Therefore, while it may displease him, the Ghanaian people cannot be stifled from having their say,” Governs Agbodza pointed out.

The Minority Chief Whip indicated that the warning by Godfred Dame will not break the Minority’s resolve to make the government accountable.

“We wish to serve notice, however, that our resilience cannot be broken, neither are we deterred by deliberate harassment and persecution laced with rabid political fanaticism by the Attorney-General to please this failed administration.

“This Attorney-General can do his worse and continue with his persecution, but that will not break the resolve of the Minority to keep holding the feet of the government to the fire of accountability,” he said.

Some chiefs and queen mothers including the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, have called on the Attorney-General to discontinue the case involving the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Read below the statement issued by the Office of the Minority Chief Whip

Source: citifmonline