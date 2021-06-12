4 hours ago

The National Identification Authority has begun issuing all backlog Ghana cards of registered Ghanaians.

According to the NIA, they had some inconsistencies with the particulars some Ghanaians provided which they have addressed, hence the delay in issuing the cards.

However, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Identification Authority, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu told Peace FM News reporter Pious Baidoo Banson that the NIA has begun the operationalization of 17 Regional and 275 district offices across the country.

It noted that Ghanaians can visit their offices in their various districts for their card.

Mr. Ganiyu explained that all persons must visit the offices in person and go with their small paper they received during the registration exercise or provide their accurate date of birth and name when they go to the district office for their card.

The issuance of the cards will be done till the end of June.

He further stated that children between the ages of zero to fourteen will also have the chance to register.