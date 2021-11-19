3 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has directed the Minister of Roads and Highways to immediately withdraw the directive he issued Wednesday for the cessation of the collection of roads and bridges tolls in Ghana.

He stated that Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the minister, as a member of the Executive, had no authority to issue such a directive.

Mr Bagbin explained that the Executive could not, on their own, suspend the implementation of any law without consulting with Parliament that enacted them, saying that, “this House cannot be taken for granted.”

“That is not democracy and that will be one-man rule; and so, I want to clearly direct that what the minister has released has no effect,” he stated.

Contempt of Parliament

Speaking on the floor of Parliament Thursday [Nov 18, 2021], Mr Bagbin said until Parliament approved the financial proposals and policies contained in the 2022 budget, no minister could implement any policy contained in the budget.

“So, I think that it is proper for us to direct the minister, a senior member of this House, to honourably withdraw that directive; failure to do so will be a serious breach of directive of the Speaker and that will amount to contempt of Parliament,” he said.

Usurping Parliament’s authority

The Speaker gave the directive after the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, had expressed reservation against the directive by the Roads and Highways Minister for the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide, effective from 12am on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

He cited paragraph 247 on page 60 of the budget statement where the Minister of Finance categorically proposed for charges on all road tolls to be removed on all public roads “effectively, immediately the budget is approved by Parliament.”

He, therefore, urged the House to take a serious view of the conduct and directive of the minister since what he did was “an attempt to usurp the power of this august House.”

Minister has no authority

The Speaker told the House the Minister of Finance, representing the President and presenting to the House the budget and financial proposals for 2022, sought the permission of the House to approve the budget and the financial proposal effective January 1, 2022 ending December 31, 2022.

He said the minister expressed his reliance on the House for the budget’s approval to implement the country’s budget.

“Until this budget is approved, all what is contained in the budget are proposals; we (House) have the authority to approve but they (Finance Ministry) have been given the authority, pursuant to Article 170 (9) to prepare and lay before the House.

