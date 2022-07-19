2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hit back at critics who say the government’s digitization drive is not yielding the needed results.

He insisted that government’s digitization agenda has resulted in the transformation of the economy.

He thus emphasized the need to discourage the notion that African countries are not well resourced to lead efforts at promoting digitization in the continent.

“Unfortunately, for governments who try to move our country to a different level, they are confronted with a mindset that only sees the impossibility. A mindset that refuses to believe that African countries like Ghana can lead the world in the implementation of digital technologies, and this is why I enjoy proving the sceptics wrong all the time.”

“Ultimately, we must all remember that you cannot transform an economy with just brick and mortar. You can transform an economy with ideas, systems, and institutions. And this is why we are focusing on these ideas.”

Digitization initiatives introduced by the governing NPP include the creation of a new digital platform where tax returns can be filed digitally and the adoption of a paperless system at some government institutions.

The government has also declared its intentions of digitising the land registry with blockchain technology to bolster the integrity and ease of land acquisition.

