1 hour ago

A former board and management member of Asante Kotoko, madam Helena Cobbina says it is not difficult at all for a woman to work in a predominantly male dominated board and field of work.

The former Kotoko management member says the only female on the nine member board Evelyn Nsiah Asare is no stranger to the game and cannot be under-estimated because she is a woman as her competence is not in doubt.

Evelyn Nsiah Asare has vast knowledge in football having served in various capacities from a coach to the boardroom of women football and having worked for numerous radio stations as a sport journalist.

The University lecturer is the only female on the board and comes with enormous wealth of experience this Madam Cobbinah believes will be of immense help to her.

"It's not difficult for a woman to be in the midst of men as a board member. Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare was once a footballer and has been a keen follower of the sport since." She told Kumasi based ASHH FM.

"She brings to bear a rich vein of experience and expertise which will be of immense help to the club going forward. She can't be underestimated because she's woman. Her ability is never in doubt."

"I was in charge of operations during our tenure. A lot of invective and innuendos were hurled at me by people who claimed they loved the team and yet will be at the 'gate' diverting monies meant for the club into their pockets."she concluded.